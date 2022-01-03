Lee Unveils Election Pledge for Nonregular Workers, Yoon Blasts COVID-19 Pass System

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said on Sunday that he will pursue an expanded application of a measure that pays more allowances for temporary and nonregular workers than regular workers.The measure refers to a policy that Lee had introduced for nonregular workers in Gyeonggi Province when he was the provincial governor.Lee said on his social network that he will seek to expand the measure to the private sector to help with nonregular workers suffering from job insecurity and low income.Meanwhile, the main opposition People Power Party's Yoon SukYeol strongly criticized the government's plan to enforce the COVID-19 pass system for large-scale retailers and department stores from Monday.In a posting on social network on Sunday, Yoon called on the government to abandon the system, calling it "unscientific and irrational."Yoon also announced a pledge to improve the user identity verification process for online game users.