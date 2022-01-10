Seoul Working to Secure Return of Asiana Flight Grounded in Kazakhstan

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry is reportedly working to secure the swift return of a South Korean flight and its passengers from Kazakhstan as the government there regained control of an airport seized by protesters.An Asiana Airlines flight arrived at Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday night and remained grounded after protesters took control of the airport.The flight was carrying 37 South Korean crew and passengers, 22 of whom went home or to the homes of their acquaintances with 15 staying at local hotels.According to foreign media on Sunday, the Kazak government regained control of the airport, but it has yet to resume services.Under the circumstances, the South Korean foreign ministry is reportedly asking the Kazakh government via diplomatic channels to allow the swift departure of the Asiana flight.The South Korean ambassador to Kazakhstan is said to have met with a high-ranking official of the Kazakh foreign ministry to ask for support on the matter.