Foreign investors continued their buying in the local stock market for a second consecutive month, spending more than four trillion won in December.According to the Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) on Monday, offshore investors bought a net four-point-35 trillion won worth of local equities last month.Foreign investors scooped up nearly three-point-seven trillion won in the main bourse KOSPI and 662 billion won from the tech-heavy KOSDAQ.As of the end of last month, foreign ownership of local stocks increased by over 51 trillion won on-month to 785-point-two trillion won, accounting for 28-point-seven percent of the total market capitalization.Foreigners also bought a net five-point-56 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, extending the net buying streak to 12 months.