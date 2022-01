Photo : YONHAP News

A scientist in Cyprus reportedly claimed he has discovered a hybrid of the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19.According to foreign media, Leonidos Kostrikis, who is a professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, named the new strain "deltacron."Kostrikis reportedly said that deltacron has omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes.The scientist and his team at the university claimed that they have identified 25 cases of deltacron in the island country.The professor, however, said the future will tell if the strain is more pathological or contagious, or if it will prevail over delta and omicron.