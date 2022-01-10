Trial of Key Figures in Land Development Scandal Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial is set to begin for five key figures implicated in the Seongnam land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first hearing at 10 a.m. Monday in the trial of five figures including former acting chief of Seongnam Development Corporation Yoo Dong-kyu and the largest shareholder of asset management firm Hwacheon Daeyu, Kim Man-bae.The other three are lawyers Nam Wook and Chung Min-yong and accountant Jung Young-hak.The five defendants must attend the hearing in person, unlike preparatory hearings in which defendants are not obligated to attend.Prosecutors believe Yoo colluded with Kim in designing a profit scheme for the development project to benefit Hwacheon Daeyu, inflicting losses of at least 180 billion won on Seongnam Development Corporation.Yoo is also accused of receiving over 350 million won in bribes from Kim, Nam and Jung in the alleged scheme. Yoo is charged with breach of trust and bribery.