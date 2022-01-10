Daily COVID-19 Cases at 3,007, Critical Cases Fall to 786

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases remained below four-thousand for the fourth straight day on Monday, with the number of critical cases falling to the 700s for the first time in about a month.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that three-thousand-seven new cases were reported throughout Sunday, raising the total caseload to 667-thousand-390.The daily tally is over 100 fewer cases than the previous week and about 12-hundred less than two weeks ago, clearly indicating a downward trend.The number of critically ill patients is down by 35 to 786, falling to the 700s for the first time since December 7. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the ICU occupancy rate stood at 47-point-six percent nationwide, slightly down from the previous day.Thirty-four more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to six-thousand-71. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-91 percent.Of the new cases, two-thousand-768 people were local transmissions, while 239 were from overseas. The number of imported cases marks the second largest amid the global spread of the omicron variant.