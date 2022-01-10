Fact-Finding Survey to Be Conducted on Remains of Forced Labor Victims in Fukuoka

Photo : KBS News

The government will launch a fact-finding survey on the remains of Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor enshrined at a church in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture.The Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Monday that the foundation began recruiting organizations to conduct the investigation last month.Currently there are remains of 85 victims enshrined in a facility at a church in Kokura, Fukuoka. At the time it was founded in 1973 by Korean-Japanese pastor Choi Chang-hwa, the facility had 157 sets of remains and 72 have since been returned to their families.It will mark the first time for the government to carry out a survey on the remains of victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor in some ten years.Attention is being drawn to whether this will lead to resuming efforts to repatriate the remains, an action that has been suspended since 2010.Some two-thousand-700 sets of remains of Koreans forced to work or serve as soldiers for Imperial Japan are estimated to be enshrined in temples or charnel houses in roughly 340 locations across Japan.