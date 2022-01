Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean technologies and products snatched up a record number of innovation awards at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show(CES), which ended on Saturday.According to a report released by the Korea International Trade Association on Monday, South Korean items won a total of 139 CES Innovation Awards. They had received 101 awards in 2020 and 2021 each.The report also noted that a record 416 South Korean companies took part in the world’s largest trade show for IT and consumer electronics which was held in Las Vegas last week.This year, a total 623 awards were given out in 27 fields. Around 27 percent of the awards were presented in health and wellness, mobility, sustainability and virtual reality.In particular, the number of innovation awards in the health and wellness category climbed five-fold compared to 2019 to 77 this year.