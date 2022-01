Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol called for public consensus, more flexibility and compensation regarding the 52-hour workweek.Meeting with employees of a local auto parts business in Incheon on Monday, Yoon said there is a growing call for labor and management to apply the hours flexibly in line with demand, keeping an average 52-hour workweek for a given year.When the workers called for businesses with less than 30 employees to be exempt from the workweek limit to prevent wage reductions, Yoon promised to seek ways to resolve the problem.As for small to medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) facing a labor shortage, the candidate said he is considering putting forth a campaign pledge to provide incentives for employees.The candidate also talked about adopting a system where SMEs can adjust the unit cost of delivering goods to conglomerates amid rising prices for raw materials.