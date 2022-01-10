Minor Party Floor Leader Dismisses Calls to Back Single Candidate with PPP

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the minor People's Party dismissed calls for presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo to field a single candidate with the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) and form a joint government.Appearing on a local radio program on Monday, Rep. Kwon Eun-hee said that plan is unrealistic under the presidential system and not in line with the political direction of the potential Ahn Cheol-soo administration.Kwon's dismissal came in response to a question about the PPP reportedly considering proposing Ahn as prime minister under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.When asked if Ahn has never considered working with the PPP, the floor leader said Ahn and his party have long prepared for the candidate to run to the finish line of the presidential race.Kwon added that coming out of merger negotiations with the PPP following last April's by-elections, Ahn and his party realized it would be difficult to achieve an administrative change through politics pursued by the main opposition.