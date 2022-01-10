Menu Content

Politics

Lee Pledges to Abolish Super Difficult Questions on CSAT, Expand Teacher Role

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged to abolish very difficult questions that heavily rely on private learning from the annual university entrance exam.

In his pledges announced by the party's educational transition committee on Monday, Lee promised to ensure that the questions are derived from within the public education system and expand the participation of teachers in setting and reviewing questions.

A committee will be established to monitor and enhance fairness in early university admissions, and to adjust the ratio between early and regular admissions.

As part of efforts to increase state support for families with working mothers, all elementary school students will finish school at 3:00 p.m. and after-school programs will be extended until 7:00 p.m.

Lee also pledged to set up an online platform to accelerate the digital transition and to reduce class density in elementary schools in phases to 20 per class to improve the learning environment.
