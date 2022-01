Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to review easing current social distancing regulations that restrict private gatherings to a maximum of four people and business operations until 9:00 p.m.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Monday that relevant discussions are expected when the joint government-civilian committee on the transition to living with COVID-19 convenes on Wednesday.The committee is set to assess the virus' latest risk level, response measures to the omicron variant, revisions to social distancing and quarantine during the Lunar New Year holiday starting later this month.While the current distancing is effective until January 16, there may be partial easing as there has been a drop in daily cases amid the acceleration of booster shots and the effect of antivirus measures.The official, however, stressed that it's too early to conclude that the resurgence is nearing an end, calling for increased vaccination of minors.