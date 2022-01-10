Gender Ministry Seeks Name Change to Include Focus on Youth Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will push to change its name to include a reference to youth, a group it plans to more actively address in the new year.The ministry said Monday it will designate this year as a year of teen-related policies, such as those addressing the lowered minimum age eligibility to run for public office and increased online activities.Adolescents, along with women and families, form the major pillars of the ministry, but some say related focus was undermined by its lack of representation in the ministry's title.The potential name change will be discussed with teenagers and industry officials, the ministry said, as it also seeks to provide teens with a range of opportunities to explore career paths such as gap-year programs.Originally starting in the U.K., the practice of taking a gap year between completing secondary education and starting university is seen as time to gain life experience through travel or volunteering.The latest move comes as calls to altogether abolish the gender ministry by some is gaining a platform with the stated support of the main opposition's presidential candidate.