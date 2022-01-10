Menu Content

Politics

231,000 Overseas Voters Register for Presidential Election

Written: 2022-01-10 15:08:28Updated: 2022-01-10 18:49:06

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 230-thousand overseas voters have registered to take part in the upcoming presidential election. 

The National Election Commission said Monday that 231-thousand-247 people registered for overseas voting scheduled to take place from February 23 to 28 at 178 diplomatic missions.

This includes some 88-hundred overseas residents, over 23-thousand who are included in the permanent registrar and close to 200-thousand absentee voters who are abroad short term for study or business and cannot vote in March at home.

This results in a registration rate of eleven-point-five percent, or 60-thousand fewer than the previous presidential election when 294-thousand people registered and 220-thousand actually cast ballots. 

The largest percentage of voters comes from Asia at over 112-thousand-600 followed by the Americas at over 76-thousand and Europe and Russia at around 32-thousand-800.

According to foreign ministry data, there are some two-point-five million Koreans overseas of which two million are eligible to vote.
