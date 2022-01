Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in called on health authorities to reach a swift decision on introducing a fourth COVID-19 shot.Chairing his weekly meeting with top aides on Monday, Moon said the booster program should be completed among people 50 and younger before omicron becomes the dominant strain. He also asked for discussions on a possible fourth jab.The government is reviewing a fourth dose for those with weak immune systems such as leukemia patients. It is also monitoring overseas cases to determine whether to administer a fourth shot to the general public.President Moon also urged a quick decision on whether to expand vaccination to younger age groups. Currently, children aged eleven and younger are excluded.Moon said expanding the booster program is key to curbing the current spread. He also spoke on the introduction of COVID-19 pills this week, noting that the oral medication was introduced faster than other countries.