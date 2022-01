Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Municipal Government has issued a level one alert for snow removal as the weather agency forecast up to 3 centimeters of the white stuff to fall in the nation's capital overnight.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the capital area will see snow from around 6 p.m. through Tuesday morning, with accumulation expected on the ground.The Seoul government warned of icy roads on Tuesday as morning lows are expected to sharply plunge. Drivers are asked to keep sufficient distance from other cars and be aware of pedestrians amid slippery conditions.Beginning at 3 p.m., de-icing agents were being supplied for roads vulnerable to snowfall including alleyways and those with steep slants, as related equipment and materials were replenished.People are being advised to leave their cars home and use public transport if possible.