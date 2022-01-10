Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Pentagon: US Still Assessing Details of N. Korea's Jan. 5 Missile Test

Written: 2022-01-11 08:31:07Updated: 2022-01-11 09:39:46

Pentagon: US Still Assessing Details of N. Korea's Jan. 5 Missile Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Monday that it was still assessing the details of last week’s missile launch by North Korea, which claimed it tested a hypersonic missile.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby issued the position in a press briefing, saying that the U.S. has no updates. When asked about the assessment of the missile launch, Kirby said that the U.S. has called it a ballistic missile, and it was still evaluating the details. 

The spokesperson added that the North’s ballistic missile program that launches such missiles continues to be in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. 

He said the U.S. also calls on North Korea to abide by those obligations and responsibilities and to look for ways to de-escalate.

North Korea announced on Thursday that it test fired a newly developed hypersonic missile the previous day. However, the South Korean defense ministry said the North's claim appears to be exaggerated, calling the missile a slightly upgraded version of a ballistic missile.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >