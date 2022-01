Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold a plenary session to handle about 50 bills, including one aimed at lowering the age limit for those joining political parties.The plenary session, set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, will put to a vote a revision bill for the political party act lowering the age limit from 18 to 16 for people seeking party membership.This is a follow-up measure to a previously passed amendment to the election act that lowered the age to run for a parliamentary seat or local office from 25 to 18.The parliament will also handle a bill that requires state-run and quasi-government agencies to include one non-executive board member approved or recommended by employees on their board of directors.