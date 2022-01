Photo : YONHAP News

Window seats for train travel during the Lunar New Year holiday opened for sale on Tuesday.The Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) began taking ticket reservations from 9 a.m. by phone and its website. Tickets are open for KTX, ITX, Saemaeul and Mugungwha trains operating from January 28 to February 2.On Tuesday, reservations will only be available for senior citizens or people with disabilities. On Wednesday and Thursday, the general public will be able to book tickets.Super Rapid Train ticket reservations will open online for three days from January 18.To curb the spread of COVID-19, only window seats will be sold. KORAIL will decide on whether to sell tickets for middle seats once the government finalizes antivirus measures for the holiday.