An Air Force fighter jet crashed into a mountainous region in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, killing the pilot on board.According to the Air Force, the F-5E belonging to the Tenth Fighter Wing crashed just minutes after taking off at around 1:44 p.m on Tuesday. A single pilot on board in their 30s is confirmed to have been killed.No civilian casualties were reported and the jet did not carry any explosives.The F-5 combat plane is an older model, ranging between 20 to 30 years old. The F-5E was introduced from the U.S. in 1975 while the F-5F has been domestically assembled and produced since 1983.Accidents involving the jet have been fairly frequent. The same type of aircraft also crashed in 2013 during flight training.