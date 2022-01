Photo : KBS News

The U.S. military says it is in close talks with its allies and partners over North Korea’s ballistic missile launch earlier in the day.The U.S Indo-Pacific Command in a brief statement on Tuesday shared its assessment that the latest launch does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory or to its allies. It does, however, highlight the destabilizing impact of the North’s illicit weapons program, it said, underlining the U.S. commitment to defending South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.The statement comes as Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) revealed the latest North Korean missile traveled at a top speed of Mach 10, a feature of a hypersonic missile.The U.S. command issued a similar statement following the launch of what Pyongyang had claimed to be a hypersonic missile last Wednesday.