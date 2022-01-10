Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ahn Cheol-soo Dismisses Alliance Possibility with PPP in Presidential Race

Written: 2022-01-11 19:33:33Updated: 2022-01-11 19:40:30

Ahn Cheol-soo Dismisses Alliance Possibility with PPP in Presidential Race

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has dismissed the idea of fielding a single opposition candidate with the People Power Party(PPP). 

Asked what would be the principles and conditions for unifying candidates at a forum hosted by the Journalist Association of Korea on Tuesday, Ahn said he is not interested in it and therefore has not thought about said conditions. 

Ahn said he decided to run in the election to become the president and achieve a change of power. 

Amid rising popularity, he expressed confidence that he would achieve his goal, and pointed to the previous presidential election, in which he garnered 21-point-41 percent of the votes.

In the nation’s modern political history, the only other presidential candidate from a third party to attract more than 20 percent of the votes was former President Kim Dae-jung, he said. 

Accusing the Moon Jae-in administration of being incapable and hypocritical, the People’s Party candidate claimed the gist of the upcoming election is to change power, “judge” the government and create a better country.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >