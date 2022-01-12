Menu Content

Politics

N. Korea Reports Another Hypersonic Missile Test, Kim Jong-un Oversees

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has claimed it launched another hypersonic missile on Tuesday. 

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test-launch conducted by the Academy of Defense Science the previous day, calling it a success. 

The KCNA said Kim highly assessed the achievements of scientists, technicians and officials involved in the missile research sector and stressed the need to further strengthen the North’s strategic military force and enhance the modernization of its army. 

This was the third reported North Korean test of a hypersonic missile, after one on September 28 last year and another last Wednesday. Kim did not attend the previous launch. 

While expressing doubt regarding Pyongyang’s claim over last week’s launch, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Tuesday assessed that the latest missile traveled at a maximum speed of Mach Ten, a quality of a hypersonic missile. 

The KCNA claimed that Tuesday’s hypersonic glide vehicle “precisely hit” a target one-thousand kilometers away after making a 600-kilometer glide jump flight, then a 240-kilometer “corkscrew maneuvering.” 

The agency added that the test-launch was aimed at the "final verification" of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system.
