Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

4,388 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wed., Cases from Overseas Hit Record High

Written: 2022-01-12 10:39:05Updated: 2022-01-12 15:12:36

4,388 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Wed., Cases from Overseas Hit Record High

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported the largest number of daily COVID-19 cases from overseas to date on Wednesday as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads around the world.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said four-thousand-388 new cases were compiled throughout Tuesday, bringing the total to 674-thousand-868. 

It is up nearly 13-hundred from Tuesday largely due to fewer tests on the weekend but compared to a week earlier, it is over 50 fewer. Compared to two weeks ago, the figure is down over one-thousand cases. 

Of the latest figure, four-thousand-seven were local transmissions while the number of infections among new arrivals from overseas stood at a record high of 381. 

It marks only the second time the foreign inflow topped 300 since the pandemic began, with the previous record high of 309 recorded on July 22 last year due to a cluster on a South Korean destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off the coast of Africa. 

Around two-thirds of the latest overseas cases, or 252, arrived from the U.S.

Meanwhile, the number of critically ill patients is down by 31 to 749, remaining below 800 for the third consecutive day. 

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the ICU occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients stood at 41-point-four percent nationwide, down three-point-five percentage points from the previous day. 

Forty-two more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to six-thousand-166. The fatality rate remains unchanged at zero-point-91 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >