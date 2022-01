Photo : YONHAP News

The government has authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Novavax.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Wednesday that authorization was granted on the condition that a report on the final outcome of clinical trials is submitted.The authorization review was launched last November, following a request from SK bioscience, which holds the rights to the domestic production and commercialization of the Novavax vaccine.The vaccine will be administered to adults aged 18 or older in two rounds with a 21-day interval. The vaccine showed efficacy of 89-point-seven percent in clinical trials conducted in Britain and 90-point-four percent in the U.S.The Novavax shot is the fifth COVID-19 vaccine to secure authorization for use in South Korea, following AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna vaccines.