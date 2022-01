Photo : YONHAP News

Some 70 people who attended the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA).On Wednesday, KDCA spokesperson Ko Jae-young asked those who attended the trade show from Jan. 5 through 9 to get tested on the first day of arrival and again on the ninth or tenth day of their quarantine, and to report any symptoms that may develop to authorities.People who are exempt from isolation on business are advised to get tested at a facility near the airport, and work from home for ten days.Currently, South Korea mandates a ten-day quarantine for all international arrivals regardless of vaccination status or citizenship. It also bans the entry of short-term foreign visitors from eleven African nations.