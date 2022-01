Photo : YONHAP News

The first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pills will arrive in South Korea on Thursday.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, 21-thousand courses of the pill, named Paxlovid, will arrive at Incheon International Airport around noon.The government said another ten-thousand courses will be delivered by the end of this month and the remainder of the agreed upon amount will be brought in gradually.The government signed pre-purchase deals for 762-thousand courses of Pfizer's oral drug and 242-thousand courses of Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.Health authorities expect the oral drug will slow down the spread of the virus and enable a response to the omicron variant.