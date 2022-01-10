'Squid Game' Earns 4 SAG Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

Megahit Netflix series "Squid Game" has become the first South Korean series and non-English language TV show to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild(SAG) award.Nominees for the 28th SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday by U.S. actors Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens via Instagram Live. The ceremony will air on February 27.“Squid Game” earned a total of four nominations, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, alongside “The Handmaid’s Tale,” "The Morning Show," "Succession” and “Yellowstone.”Lee Jung-jae, who played protagonist Gi-hun, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series while Jung Ho-yeon, who played Sae-byeok, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.The show was also nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series, alongside “Cobra Kai,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “Mare of Easttown.”Previous SAG award nominees from South Korea came from the film industry.In 2020, the cast of Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" won for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and last year, actress Youn Yuh-jung won for her supporting role in director Lee Isaac Chung's film "Minari.”