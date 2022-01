Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said it is not considering President Moon Jae-in’s attendance at the Beijing Olympics slated for next month.A senior official told reporters the stance on Wednesday after saying Seoul hopes the upcoming Games will contribute to peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and the world, as well as to inter-Korean relations.The official said the top office is mulling over sending an "adequate" delegation based on past practices.Previously, the presidential office had declined to comment on the possibility of the president personally attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games.Meanwhile, the official left open the possibility of a virtual South Korea-China summit taking place at the end of this month, saying though nothing has been set, the two countries are communicating considering the importance of exchanges between their leaders.