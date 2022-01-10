Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Korean American Day Declared to Mark Immigration Anniversary

Written: 2022-01-13 18:50:04Updated: 2022-01-13 21:53:30

Several state and local governments in the U.S. as well as Korean-American groups are celebrating an anniversary of the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the nation. 

On Saturday, the government of California declared January 13 as Korean American Day after a related resolution co-proposed by state assembly members Choi Suk-ho and Sharon Quirk-Silva passed the state house of representatives and senate. 

The government of Maryland held a similar event last Thursday, while a celebratory event organized by a Korean group in U.S. State of Washington was held on Sunday. 

A total of 102 Koreans arrived in Hawaii on January 13 of 1903 to work at sugarcane plantations in the island-state, becoming the first batch of Korean immigrants to the U.S. More than 71-hundred Koreans followed in their footstep within the next two and a half years. 

According to the Foreign Ministry, there were two-point-63 million Korean Americans as of last year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >