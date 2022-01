Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to ease caps on private gatherings to six from the current four, but will keep the 9 p.m. curfew on business hours for restaurants and cafes.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced on Friday that the government has decided to extend current social distancing rules by three weeks, but to adjust the cap on private gatherings in consideration of the public's stress and pain due to the prolonged antivirus measures.The adjustments will be applied for three weeks from Monday through February 6.The prime minister said that while some areas are showing improvement, infections are currently not decreasing with just two weeks until Lunar New Year. Additionally, there is the rapid increase of omicron cases to consider.Kim urged the public to refrain from traveling to hometowns and meeting with family and relatives during the holiday to prevent a possible surge in cases.