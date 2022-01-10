Gov't, DP Agree to Lift, Ease Military Protection in Border Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) agreed to lift or ease military protection in areas along the inter-Korean border to allow more developmental space for local residents.Following a bipartite consultation on Friday, DP policy chief Rep. Park Wan-joo said the decision reflects an understanding of the infringement of property rights and inconveniences reported by border area residents and local governments.Military facility protection will be lifted for over nine million square meters of land, about three times the size of Seoul's Yeouido area, along the border in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, as well as in Incheon.This means consultation with the military will no longer be required for the approval of construction or development in the areas.The two sides also agreed to ease restrictions for another three-point-69 million square meters of land to allow development through consultation with the military. They will grant authority to local governments for an additional 34-point-26 million square meters.The decision follows DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's pledge to expand land availability for border area residents by adjusting military protection.