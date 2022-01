Photo : YONHAP News

The government extended the COVID-19 overseas travel advisory for another month, amid concerns over the global transmission of the omicron variant.The foreign ministry announced on Friday that the special advisory concerning all countries and regions will be effective until February 13.The advisory has been in place since March 2020 and falls between Level Two, highly cautious, and Level Three which recommends evacuation.The ministry advises people who are planning to travel overseas to either cancel or postpone their trips and those already abroad to exercise extra vigilance against the virus.The ministry plans to consider lifting the advisory in phases from the first quarter, in line with the pace of both domestic and overseas vaccinations, mutual recognition of vaccination certification, and so-called "travel bubble" agreements with other countries.