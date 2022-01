Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministry on Friday announced special antivirus measures to be enforced from next week until the end of the Lunar New Year holiday on February 2.In-person visits to senior care facilities will be banned from January 24 to February 6. Only non-contact visits will be allowed by reservation only. However, exceptions will be made for emergency situations.Only window seats are open for sale on trains. Dine-in service at expressway rest areas will be banned from January 29 to February 2 with only takeaway allowed. Highway tolls will be charged as usual.Antivirus measures such as visitor logs will be stepped up at traditional markets where crowds are expected as people shop for holiday items.COVID-19 test sites and treatment centers will remain open during the holiday while the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) will offer counseling on mandatory isolation and vaccine side effects through its 1339 call center.