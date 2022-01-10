Lee Pledges Insurance for Hair Loss, Yoon Promises Tax Credit for Admissions Fees

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate pledged national health insurance coverage for treating hair loss, while his main opposition People Power Party(PPP) rival promised tax credit for admissions fees.On social media Friday, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung formally pledged to extend health insurance coverage to hair loss treatment, including hair transplants for serious cases, to ease the financial burden for those suffering from the condition.Amid public criticism that the pledge is populist in nature, Lee said the insurance will not apply to those seeking cosmetic procedures.Additionally, while on a tour of Incheon, the candidate discussed securing overseas investment during talks with businesses in the Incheon free economic zone.Meanwhile, PPP candidate Yoon Suk Yeol pledged tax credit for College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) application and university admissions fees, saying there has been a lack of policy consideration for the mid- to low-income brackets.On a tour of the southeastern cities of Busan, Ulsan and the surrounding South Gyeongsang Province until Saturday, Yoon is set to discuss promoting regional economy and industries with businesses at an industrial complex.