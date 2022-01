Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court handed down a ruling on Friday, partially suspending the government's COVID-19 pass system.The Seoul Administrative Court made the ruling on Friday afternoon. It has yet to disclose the reasoning behind it and the exact scope of the suspension.Over one-thousand people, including doctors, had filed an injunction against Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon in December.They had argued that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 pass was unclear and incoherent, while making it practically impossible for those who have not received vaccinations to lead their daily lives.The government had in response argued that the COVID-19 pass system was an effective means to lower deaths and that daily new COVID-19 cases had gone down since its introduction.