Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remain in the 4,000s for a fourth day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that four-thousand-423 new infections were reported throughout Friday, including 346 from overseas.The number of critical cases is down by 33 from the previous day at 626.The country's ICU bed occupancy rate stood at 33 percent as of 5 p.m. Friday, with around one thousand beds available to use.Some 16-thousand patients are being treated at home.Twenty-two more deaths were reported on Friday. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-91 percent.