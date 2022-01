Photo : YONHAP News

Progressive groups held mass rallies in downtown Seoul on Saturday despite being banned from gathering by the Seoul government and police.An association comprising liberal-leaning groups such as the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) said they will hold labor protests in major downtown areas from 2 p.m. to voice their demands including a wider application of the Labor Standards Act.Organizers reported the scheduled rallies to authorities by Friday, but Seoul City and the police banned all of them citing COVID-19 concerns.Temporary checkpoints were set up to block vehicles carrying stage equipment and rally participants. Despite the precaution, protesters gathered in Yeouido after 12:30 p.m.The police have requested organizers withdraw their plans, citing virus concerns as crowds of protesters gather in Seoul from nationwide.