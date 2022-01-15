Menu Content

US Condemns N. Korea Missile Launches, Stresses Diplomatic Approach

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, but stressed its commitment to a diplomatic approach.

A State Department spokesperson said Friday that the U.S. condemns the ballistic missile launch, saying it's in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to North Korea's neighbors and the international community.

The official added the U.S. remains committed to a diplomatic approach and calls on the North to engage in dialogue and that its commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.

The State Department issued a similar stance following the two previous missile launches by the North.

After the second missile test, the U.S. imposed new sanctions on six North Koreans, one Russian national and one Russian organization linked to the regime’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs. 

In response, Pyongyang warned of a "stronger and certain reaction" if the U.S. adopts a confrontational stance.
