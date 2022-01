Domestic Major Rally Takes Place in Yeouido

A mass rally by progressive groups took place in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday.



After receiving notice of the venue by organizers around 12:30 p.m., members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) and other liberal-leaning groups are gathering in Yeouido Park.



Some ten-thousand people are expected to participate in the rally, and police are dispatching 136 response units.



Authorities may have subway trains and buses pass through the area without making stops.