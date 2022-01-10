New COVID-19 Cases over 4,000 for 5th Day, Critical Cases at 612

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases remained over four-thousand for a fifth straight day amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that four-thousand-194 new cases were compiled throughout the previous day, raising the total caseload to 692-thousand-174.The daily tally is 229 fewer than a day ago but 823 more than a week ago. The figure fell to the three-thousand range late last month as the government tightened social distancing measures and more people received booster shots, but the figure recently climbed over four-thousand amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.The number of critically ill patients, however, fell by 14 to 612, remaining in the 600s for the third consecutive day.As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the ICU occupancy rate nationwide dropped by two percentage points to 31-point-eight percent.Saturday saw 29 more deaths, raising the death toll to six-thousand-310. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-91 percent.Of the latest figure, three-thousand-813 were local transmissions, while 381 cases were from overseas, marking the third largest figure.