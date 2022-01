Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Iceland 5-1 in a men's friendly football match on Saturday.The national football team overwhelmed Iceland in the year's first match at Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, despite the absence of team captain Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, who suffered injuries recently.Forward Cho Gue-sung scored an opener in the 15th minute followed by goals by midfielders Kwon Chang-hoon and Paik Seung-ho in the first half.Iceland scored its first and only goal in the second half, but South Korea's Kim Jin-gyu and Eom Ji-sung netted two more goals, cementing the victory.Team Korea will play Moldova in another friendly match on Friday at the same venue before resuming the World Cup qualifiers later this month.