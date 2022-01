Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been confirmed in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province.The government said on Sunday that the latest case was confirmed at a farm raising about 33-thousand ducks.This is the 21st confirmed case involving poultry farms this winter.The government said the nation is seeing continued reports of highly pathogenic AI cases among wild birds and poultry farms.It called on farms to raise their alertness and conduct thorough disinfection measures for vehicles and farms.The government also asked the farms to closely monitor their poultry and immediately report any suspected symptoms.