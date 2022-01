Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in attended a Korea National Day event at the Dubai Expo on Sunday to promote the nation's bid to host the World Expo 2030.In a ceremony at the event at the Korea Pavilion in Dubai, Moon said that the Dubai Expo gives much inspiration to South Korea which is seeking to host the 2030 expo.Moon then called for support and cooperation for South Korean port city Busan's bid to host the event.The president also said the Korea Pavilion at the Dubai Expo provides diverse cultural events using up-to-date information and communication technology.President Moon then toured the Korean and UAE pavilions and attended a K-pop concert on the sidelines of the expo, which drew some six-thousand people.