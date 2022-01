Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to remove the requirement of showing vaccination certificates to enter cram schools, study rooms, museums, movie theaters and large-scale retailers nationwide.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol announced the plan on Monday in opening remarks for a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.The minister said the government plans to lift the COVID-19 pass system for facilities at which people can wear face masks all the time, adding the number of infections has decreased compared to last month, when the nation expanded the scheme.Kwon also cited the need to overhaul the system after a court ruling that halted it.Last week, the Seoul Administrative Court partially accepted an injunction request filed by over one-thousand people and suspended the system for large stores and educational facilities in Seoul.