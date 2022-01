Photo : YONHAP News

Planned talks between President Moon Jae-in and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan were canceled.Moon was scheduled to hold summit talks with the Abu Dhabi crown prince on Monday on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony.A senior official at the top office told reporters on Sunday in Dubai that the planned summit talks were canceled due to unavoidable circumstances.The official said the UAE politely asked for understanding for an "unforeseen and urgent matter of state.” Asked if the talks were canceled due to COVID-19, the official said the UAE did not give an exact reason.