Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases fell below four-thousand on Monday, while the number of critical cases fell to the 500s for the first time in about 54 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that three-thousand-859 new cases were compiled throughout the previous day.The daily tally fell to the three-thousand range for the first time in six days, partly due to fewer tests over the weekend.The number of critically ill patients also fell by 33 to 579, falling to the 500s for the first time since November 24.As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the ICU occupancy rate nationwide slightly rose to 32-point-three percent. Sunday saw 23 more deaths, raising the death toll to six-thousand-333. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-91 percent.Of the latest figure, three-thousand-551 were local transmissions, while 308 cases were from overseas.