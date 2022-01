Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that South Korea and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) have to strengthen their cooperation in the hydrogen industry.The president made the call during the Korea-UAE Business Roundtable on Hydrogen Partnership in Dubai.Moon said that the two nations are special strategic partners and cooperating on the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant and other areas of energy, defense, public health and agriculture.He added the two nations now need to enhance cooperation in the hydrogen industry as well, calling the industry "key to carbon neutrality."Moon said that though it is not an easy way to go, if the two nations cooperate to foster the hydrogen industry together, they will be able to see new opportunities amid challenges.He added that the two nations will sign a memorandum of understanding on Sunday on joint research for production and utilization of hydrogen and cooperation in the hydrogen industry.