Photo : Getty Images Bank

North Korea, which is pushing forward with a series of missile tests in the new year, has denounced South Korea's military drills, calling them reckless and rash acts that trigger instability.The North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri said on Monday that the South has sparked concerns recently by carrying out what it called “war games” almost every day.The site noted that the South’s military carried out live-fire drills and cold weather training as well as took part in the U.S.-led, multinational exercise Sea Dragon earlier this month.Another North Korean propaganda outlet, Maeari, claimed that the South Korean government’s blueprint for defense policies, dubbed Defense Reform 2.0, is clearly a military confrontation targeting the North.Meanwhile, the media praised Pyongyang’s latest missile tests, calling the missiles “proud creations.”