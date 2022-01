Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said it believes that North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday morning.The JCS made the assessment on two projectiles that the North launched from Sunan airport in Pyongyang toward the East Sea.The JCS said the South’s military is keeping a close eye on the North in order to be prepared for any additional launches and is maintaining defense readiness.The missiles fired on Monday are said to have a range of less than 400 kilometers.The range has raised the possibility that the North re-launched the same type of short-range ballistic missiles modeled after Russia’s Iskander missile that it fired from a train last Friday. Military authorities have yet to finalize the analysis on the specifics of the projectiles fired on Monday.The latest launch is the North's fourth provocation this year.